Boise State Basketball – Is A MW Title Possible?

Boise State Basketball is off and running in the Mountain West season. Through the first two weeks (four games), the Broncos are the only team that is unbeaten. Two close wins to start over Utah State and Colorado State…a blowout win at UNLV…and now a solid win over three-time defending regular season champ San Diego State. The Broncos beat the Aztecs while spotting them a 21-10 lead early and ended up winning by 12, 78-66.

The thing that impresses me most about Coach Rice’s team is that they are better together than individually. Chandler Hutchison and Paris Austin have really developed and the rest of the guys have found ways to contribute. Two new assistant coaches – Phil Beckner and Mike Burns – have come in and it has been seamless.

This team has been improved because they have played much better team defense. Opponents last year made 45% of their shots and 35% of their threes. This year the numbers are down to 40% and 30%. You think 10 and 5% might not sound like a lot, but think about it over 15 games so far and if that trend continues another 15 or so and you a significant number of more missed shots for the opponent this year than last.

The toughest competition this year looks to come from Nevada and New Mexico. Last night the Lobos blew a 25-point second half lead to the Wolf Pack and lost in OT 105-104. Both of these teams have really good players and will be tough to beat, but the way this team is playing, a team that was picked fifth in the pre-season could very easily be cutting the nets down for a Mountain West Championship.

I am expecting to call a lot more exciting games this season on the Bronco Radio Network. You can catch them over on sister station 670 KBOI.