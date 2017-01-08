How The Process started with Dan Hawkins

by @jeffcaves

The 2007 Independence Bowl was a matchup between two teams who had had seasons collapse. Alabama had just finished their first season under Nick Saban and had a few highs but plenty of lows. The Crimson Tide finished the year 6-6 after starting out 5-2. The process hadn’t kicked in yet and Bama lost 4 of its final 5 games to fall into the heap of also ran bowls. 2 years later, Alabama would have 5 2007 wins vacated because of a textbook scandal involving football players. Officially, they finished the 2007 regular season 1-6.

That certainly isn’t part of the Saban process.

At times, it was a good Alabama team though, with victories over #16 Arkansas and #20 Tennessee and being ranked in the Top 25 off and on through games #4-10 on the season. They also bottomed out in one of the worst losses in Alabama history. Bama lost 21-14 at home to lowly 5-6 Louisiana Monroe in week 11. Then Saban lost his first Iron Bowl on the road to #25 Auburn 17-10. It was the 6th straight time Auburn had beat Bama.

So, Alabama was bruised and battered when it accepted a bid to appear in the 2007 Independence Bowl again. They had lost to Oklahoma State 34-31 in the ’06 game with an interim coach after Mike Shula was fired and decided to go back to Shreveport and try it again.

This time against a second year coach who was trying to turn around his struggling program. Colorado and Dan Hawkins was the Tide’s opponent.

Hawk had left Boise State after the 2005 season and took over a Colorado team that went to the Big 12 title game in 2005. Gary Barnett took 3 million dollars and resigned because of the controversies surrounding his handling of recruiting, off color comments and accusations of tampering with sworn testimony.

It was a mess.

Hawk endured a 2-10 first season but in 2007 the best part was beating #3 Oklahoma at home 27-24. The low was wilting to a to a 6-6 record after starting out 4-2. But, they became bowl eligible, found a QB in redshirt freshman Cody Hawkins and accepted the trip to Shreveport.

Alabama beat Colorado 30-24. Bama led 27-0 about mid-way in the first half and led going into the 3rd quarter 27-14. Colorado really never threatened to make a game of it. Even though Nick Saban had a rough year, his process was starting to take shape. Part of that process was always being prepared. Saban is known for his pre-game meetings where he goes over every situation that could come up and how they will handle it. Right down to how many chin straps the equipment guy should have handy. And, how to dress for press conferences.

During the days leading up to the bowl game, Hawkins secretary got a call from Saban’s office asking him what he would wear for a bowl game presser. Would Hawk wear a suit and tie or coaches clothing? Saban didn’t want to look too casual or overdressed. Hawk probably settled for coaches clothes.

Now that’s attention to detail. Alabama won the SEC in 2008 and The Process to winning had begun …