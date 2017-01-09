2 Brothers and a Fish

Posted on

Chris, Ian and Michael preview the National Championship in college football and why Saban can’t lose.

Blogs

2 Brothers and a Fish

2 Brothers and a Fish

Chris, Ian and Michael preview the National Championship in college football and why Saban can’t lose.

How The Process started with Dan Hawkins

How The Process started with Dan Hawkins

The 2007 Independence Bowl was a matchup between two teams who had had seasons collapse. Alabama had just finished their first season under Nick Saban and had a few highs but plenty of lows

Go South to Win Big

Go South to Win Big

I took a look at the 2016 1st and 2nd team AP All American tackles and ends. I also surveyed the Alabama two deep vs Washington